News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 31, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The NTSB held their final press conference for the Lafayette plane crash that killed five Saturday afternoon. In it they revealed more information about the pilot and the wreckage and what they’ll be able to do with what they found.

Funeral services for Gretchen and “Walker” Vincent will be held Thursday afternoon at 3:00 at Our Savior’s Church on E. Broussard Road.

A celebration of life and memorial will be held Saturday at Walter’s Funeral Home in Lafayette for the plane’s pilot, Ian Biggs. Services begin at 3 pm.

Memorial services for sports reporter, Carley McCord will be held Saturday at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Services begin at 1 pm.

Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette brought about many emotions. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of tragic incidents by creating fake donation sites. There has been at least one fake donation web site set up for the lone survivor of the plane crash, Wade Berzas.

A man accused in the hit and run of a 10-year-old child on Sunday in Crowley has been caught. Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says 35-year-old Justin Duhon of Crowley has been arrested and he’s not facing a charge of felony hit and run.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon is preparing for the new year by reflecting on how the department is manning the streets. In his first year of office, they have decreased the number of homicides, built community relationships, increased staff and launched more programs.

It’s another chilly to cold morning across Acadiana with temps in the 40s to 30s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s to lower 60s.