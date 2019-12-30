Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 30, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The investigation into what caused the plane crash that killed 5 people on Saturday is underway in Lafayette. Officials say it can take up to 12 to 18 months to complete.

The Energy Center post office has suspended all services until the crash site is cleared. Customers can take care of all their needs at the post office located on Bertrand Drive.

Five of the six passengers on board were killed. One sole survivor is in critical condition at a local hospital. The NTSB says they’ll focus on the pilot’s training and background.

Carley McCord, a sports reporter at WDSU in New Orleans was one of the victims in the crash. She was also the daughter-in-law to the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.

Despite the tragedy that rocked the LSU Tigers Saturday morning, the team clinched their spot in the college football National Championship game. The Tigers defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 63 to 28.

Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a taxes church on Sunday. Police say he was then shot to death by churchgoers who fired back.

