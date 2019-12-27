Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 27, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Police say a Crowley church has been vandalized once again, this time on Christmas Eve. The police department is working with State Police and the FBI on these church vandalism investigations, which now total nine cases since July. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Authorities say Robby Guilbeau was arrested on Christmas eve on aggravated assault and hate crime charges. Details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

A Ragin Cajuns football player has been removed from the online roster following his arrest last weekend. Alex Allen faces second degree battery charges.

Duson Police are investigating cases of fake $20 bills used at local truck stop casinos. They’re encouraging people to check their bills closely in case they are counterfeit.

A Jennings man was arrested on Christmas eve for allegedly fighting with his father. Sean Comeaux was booked for a domestic abuse battery charge

Animal shelters across Acadiana say adopting a pet for a loved one is a popular Christmas gift. They also say that unfortunately, many times those animals are returned to the shelter. Shelters recommend giving your new pet at least three weeks to acclimate to their new home.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs made history by shutting out the Miami Hurricanes in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Thursday. Its the first shut out in the bowl’s 44-game history.

The LSU Tigers are just over a day away from taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Kick off from the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta is set for 3 pm Saturday.

