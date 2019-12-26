Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 26, 2019

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Lafayette Swamp Cats began their trip to California on Wednesday to compete in a national competition by honoring their teammate Phillip Dauterive, who died in a car crash earlier this year. Their first game will be on Saturday.

One person is in serious condition following a crash involving multiple cars on Christmas day in Lafayette. The cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Duson Police recovered two stolen guns during a traffic stop Tuesday night. One suspect, Donivan Alexander, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of possession.

Christmas day travelers made their way through the Lafayette Regional Airport yesterday. The airline experts say ticket prices on average are cheaper on Christmas day. Travelers say they weren’t bothered by traveling on the Christmas as long as they made it home in the nick of time.

Due to the generosity of people in Acadiana, about 75 children had a present to unwrap this Christmas season.

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
