News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 24, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The City of Broussard is entering an exclusive deal with Acadian ambulance to lower response times. The mayor and fire chief say it is a deal they both wanted.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office named twenty-six-year-old Brandon Malveaux as the victim in a deadly shooting Saturday night. Two men have been arrested and are facing first degree murder and attempted robbery charges.

One person was injured in a shooting at a Crowley apartment complex on Monday. Acadia Parish Deputies have two persons of interest, but no arrests have been made as of this morning.

A fugitive on the run from the East Baton Rouge Correctional Facility was captured Sunday in Evangeline parish. Joseph Fuselier was found in the Mamou area.

The LSU Tigers spent Monday in Atlanta preparing for the Peach Bowl and giving back to the community by visiting a local children’s hospital. The Peach Bowl kicks off Saturday at 3 pm.

Lafayette Police and Sheriff’s Deputies teamed up to help local students do some Christmas shopping. Its the first time their “shop with a cop” event was held in the parish.

Christmas came early this year for some children in Acadiana thanks to local fraternity and sorority members.

Twins’ Burgers and Sweets is baking their popular gingerbread houses once again for the holiday season. They come with extra pieces for decorating and a surprise inside.

