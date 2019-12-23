News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 23, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Two suspects wanted in a deadly shooting in New Iberia are in custody. The sheriff’s office says the shooting may have been a botched attempted robbery. They add more arrests could be coming.

A Lafayette man is recovering after being shot multiple times over the weekend when gunfire broke at an apartment complex. Police are still investigating what lead to the shooting.

Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Angola State Penitentiary was found with severe burns on Sunday. That inmate remains in critical condition this morning.

Four suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting in Lake Charles. Authorities believe it stemmed from a drug deal and the victim was an innocent bystander.

Wintry weather is being blamed for a massive car pile-up on a Virginia interstate. Over 50 people were injured, with 11 in serious condition.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas broke the NFL’s single-season receptions record in their win over the Titans Sunday. Thomas also broke the record for most yardage in the first four seasons of his career.

Republic Services will not be collecting residential waste on Christmas day in Lafayette Parish. Garbage will be collected on an altered scheduled for the remainder of Christmas week.

Tonight is your last chance to enjoy Noel Acadien Au Village for this holiday season. The annual event supports LARC’s services in Acadiana throughout the year.