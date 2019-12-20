News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 20, 2019

Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

This week marks 20 years since the St. Martin Parish Jail takeover. In 1999, eight Cuban inmates took the warden and three correctional officers hostage. Most inmates were sent back to Cuba. One inmate remains in Angola.

The recycling program in Vermilion Parish is being suspended until January 1st. This comes after material was found being dumped into a landfill in Jeff Davis Parish.

Washington Mayor James Oliver has announced his resignation. The town council will appoint a temporary mayor in January before an election in November 2020.

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a $20 million expansion project for Supreme Rice. The company plans to add more to their facilities and upgrade their equipment.

The family of one Canal St. mass shooting suspect helped in his arrest. Both suspects face multiple counts of attempted murder.

New Orleans city officials say it will take two months for engineers to stabilize the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel before any demolition can begin.

Lafayette Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory has named Hollis Conway as the new LCG Director of Community Development. Conway currently serves as an assistant athletic director for UL.

SMILE Community Action Agency is helping the homeless and unfortunate with its annual ‘Christmas Without Walls’ program. Nearly a hundred people in need received winter clothing, blankets, hygiene items, food and more.

