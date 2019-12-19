News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 19, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The House of Representatives impeached President Trump on Wednesday night. Trump is the third chief executive in US history to be impeached.

An internal audit of Lafayette Utility System revealed some troubling news. Mayor-President Robideaux LUS might have given LUS Fiber unfair payments. Former director Terry Huval said everything done followed the Fair Competition Act.

The LCG committee tasked with helping to transition the newly-elected Lafayette City and Parish councils held its final meeting Wednesday. The committee continues to emphasize that with a two body council budgeting could be the biggest challenge.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson says restraining orders will not always stop the violence in an abusive relationship. He recommends never being alone and frequently changing your work and travel schedule to stay safe from an abuser.

Acadia Parish detectives are investigating a church burglary in the Richard community. Video shows the suspect breaking into secured boxes and stealing money.

Governor John Bel Edwards plans to sign a statewide emergency declaration following the deadly storms earlier this week.

Fake Medicare calls are going around targeting people in Acadiana. These scams start with a phone call that appears on your caller id as Medicare or social security administration. To get a free knee or back brace, scammers ask for your personal information.