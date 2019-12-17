News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 17, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said one woman died during Monday’s severe weather. Betty Patin died from her injuries when her trailer overturned east of Rosepine. Vernon’s Sheriff said with the other damage the area saw, they are lucky it was not worse.

Hope Baptist School and preschool was severely damaged by the tornado. Several homes, businesses, and vehicles were also destroyed by the tornado.

Milton Elementary is closed today, so that electrical repairs can be done at the school. Franklin Junior High will also close today and remain closed until January 7th so that a bat infestation can be removed from the school.

Cases of distemper have been confirmed at Acadiana Animal Aid in Carencro and St. Landry Animal Rescue in Opelousas. Both places have stopped taking in animals and adoptions for now.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin recently faced allegations that he falsified his high school equivalency diploma, or GED. Chief Martin reached out to the Louisiana Department of Education, who provided the Chief and the city council with his official GED certificate and transcript.

New Orleans city officials say they are working to restore about 4,000 computers taken offline to prevent a cyber attack from spreading. The attack occurred after an employees username and password were compromised.

The head of the Louisiana National Guard is retiring after 37 years in the military. He will leave his position on January 10th.

Christmas is coming early at the Northgate Mall as a local foundation prepares for the biggest toy giveaway in Acadiana this weekend. The 4th annual toy giveaway is this Saturday from 2 to 4 pm. Volunteers are still needed.