News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 16, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Opelousas Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man seriously injured. At this time police do not have a suspect or a motive.

The body found in Lake Martin has been identified as 26-year-old Lathresa Joubert of Lafayette. Foul play is suspected. Her cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending.

The Northgate Mall is becoming a hub for entrepreneurs as three more businesses will soon open in early January. A hair store, a new clothing store and a photography business are the new additions.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday on two charges– abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide vote, becoming the first Tigers player to take home college football’s most prestigious award in 60 years.

The Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams clinched the state’s class 5-A championship over the weekend by defeating the Destrehan Wildcats. The Rams won 8-3.

The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts tonight. Kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 7:15 pm.