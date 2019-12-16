News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 16, 2019

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Opelousas Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man seriously injured. At this time police do not have a suspect or a motive.

The body found in Lake Martin has been identified as 26-year-old Lathresa Joubert of Lafayette. Foul play is suspected. Her cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending.

The Northgate Mall is becoming a hub for entrepreneurs as three more businesses will soon open in early January. A hair store, a new clothing store and a photography business are the new additions.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday on two charges– abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide vote, becoming the first Tigers player to take home college football’s most prestigious award in 60 years.

The Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams clinched the state’s class 5-A championship over the weekend by defeating the Destrehan Wildcats. The Rams won 8-3.

The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts tonight. Kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 7:15 pm.

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

