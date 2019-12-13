News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 13, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Vermilion Parish School Board voted 5 to 3 to terminate Superintendent Jerome Puyau’s contract. It was a 90-day notice given by the board resulting in P_uyau ending his position in March 2020.

The District Attorney’s office for the 16th Judicial District say they will dismiss hundreds of motions to recuse Iberia Parish Judge Lori Landry. District attorney Bo Duhe said that after negotiations with Judge Landry’s representatives, the DA’s office decided that dismissing the recusals would be best for the community.

Incoming Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has asked Police Chief TobyAaguillard to resign. Guillory announced leadership changes in two other departments as well — public works and community development.

Authorities say 17-year-old Hi’keam Wilson will be charged as an adult in last year’s deadly shooting in Eunice. Wilson is accused of killing 56-year-old, Scott Daville.

An early morning fire destroyed a church in Grambling Thursday. The incident left the pastor and church members devastated. Now the church plans to look to the future.

The House Judiciary Committee held an explosive debate on the two articles of impeachment yesterday. This morning they are expected to hold a final vote.

The FCC has voted to approve plans to dedicate a three-digit phone number for the national suicide prevention hotline. The move would make 9-8-8 a nationwide number, like 9-1-1.