News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 12, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

For the seventh time in Crowley since July, a church has been vandalized.

Chief of Police says right now no federal charges are being considered for a hate crime, but that can be turned around if the arrest makes it so.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary. Detectives say six John Deere side-by-sides were stolen.

Lafayette Police say to defend against being carjacked drive with the doors to your vehicle locked, windows up, and with a heightened awareness of your surroundings before you get into or out of your vehicle.

The second suspect in the Canal Street shooting that left 12 people injured has been arrested. He was arrested a day after the first suspect was taken into custody. Both face multiple charges.

An Iberia Parish court hears over a dozen witnesses in proceeding to remove Judge Lori Landry from more than 300 cases this week. The motions of recusal continues today and is expected to be completed this week.

Today members of the House Judiciary Committee are expected to vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, setting up a final debate next week before the full house.

The 2019 rice season was difficult for rice production in southwest Louisiana due to poor growing conditions throughout the year. A local rice extension specialist says Louisiana saw 70% lower rice yields than they were in 2018.

The Better Business Bureau wants buyers to beware when they are purchasing tickets for the Peach Bowl. Ticketmaster is the official ticket exchange for the game happening at Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta on December 28th.

It’s a chilly to cold morning across Acadiana with temps in the 30s to 40s as we stay quiet today. Clouds will increase later today with a high in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will be at 0%.