News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 11, 2019

Jeanerette City Marshalls say they found the second suspect for the New Orleans mass shooting by catching him in a lie. The suspect said he was shot in Jeanerette, but the police officers and city officials were not able to find any evidence of that shooting occurring.

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man whose body was found in a ditch over the weekend in Opelousas. Deputies say Dewayne Poullard confessed to shooting the victim and dumping his body in the ditch.

Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect responsible for a carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is described as a black male.

The House Judiciary committee begins debate later today on the two articles of impeachment leveled against President Trump. They charge abuse of power and obstruction of congress, stemming from the president’s conduct with Ukraine.

U.S. flight training of all Saudi military personnel is suspended, following the deadly shooting at Pensacola naval air station in Florida last week.

Authorities in New Zealand said it’s still too dangerous for emergency crews to recover the bodies that remain on white island. On Monday, the volcano erupted killing at least 5 people, and injuring several others.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health and Walmart will begin offering free screenings for hepatitis C in an effort to combat the disease. Participating Walmart locations in Acadiana include New Iberia, Ville Platte, Opelousas, and Morgan City.

The KLFY Foodnet food for families food drive was a success on Tuesday. Tons of food was collected, as well as a wealth of monetary donations.