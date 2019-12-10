News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 10, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

State Police say half of the eight deaths related to deadly crashes over week the could have been prevented if a person wore a seat-belt. They also say a third of crashes are a result of distracted driving, so they are asking the person behind the wheel to keep themselves and others safe.

The Opelousas Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the September 24 Walmart shooting on Creswell Lane and a November 7 active vehicle pursuit. 30-year-old Kevin Vallian, a U.S. Army reservist, was arrested Friday.

Thirty years ago, a twenty-two year old New Iberia woman was found shot to death in her home. Police never made an arrest. The victim’s family is urging anyone with information about the killer to come forward.

A homicide case has been linked to a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened just hours later. St. Landry Parish investigators say a man was found shot to death, and later his mom was killed in a hit-and-run accident. According to investigators, the mom received a disturbing phone call and ran into the street where she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

According to the Iberia Parish Jail records, the man wanted in connection to a deadly weekend shooting in New Iberia was arrested Monday night. He faces several charges including first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Scattered rain is likely today as we turn cold and windy. Skies will stay overcast today as temps drop into the 50’s to 40’s along with windy conditions. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day and won’t end until late tonight.