Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 10, 2019

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:
morning rush headlines August 13

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

State Police say half of the eight deaths related to deadly crashes over week the could have been prevented if a person wore a seat-belt. They also say a third of crashes are a result of distracted driving, so they are asking the person behind the wheel to keep themselves and others safe.

The Opelousas Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the September 24 Walmart shooting on Creswell Lane and a November 7 active vehicle pursuit. 30-year-old Kevin Vallian, a U.S. Army reservist, was arrested Friday.

Thirty years ago, a twenty-two year old New Iberia woman was found shot to death in her home. Police never made an arrest. The victim’s family is urging anyone with information about the killer to come forward.

A homicide case has been linked to a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened just hours later. St. Landry Parish investigators say a man was found shot to death, and later his mom was killed in a hit-and-run accident. According to investigators, the mom received a disturbing phone call and ran into the street where she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

According to the Iberia Parish Jail records, the man wanted in connection to a deadly weekend shooting in New Iberia was arrested Monday night. He faces several charges including first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Scattered rain is likely today as we turn cold and windy. Skies will stay overcast today as temps drop into the 50’s to 40’s along with windy conditions. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day and won’t end until late tonight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories