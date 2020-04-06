News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: April 6, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The coronavirus has claimed about 10,000 lives across the US, with well over 300,000 confirmed cases in all 50 states.

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press briefing this afternoon at 3 pm to discuss the latest numbers in the state. There are over 13,000 cases in the state, and 477 deaths.

Here in Acadiana, there are 769 cases of the coronavirus and 22 people have died. Today healthcare workers, and first responders will be allowed to get tested for COVID-19 at the cajundome site.

Schools may be closed, but students are still learning online. One class assignment at Teurlings Catholic High School has turned into a social media platform that allows students to share personal stories in hopes of helping others during the ongoing pandemic.

‘Feed the Frontline Acadiana’ is an initiative aimed at boosting the morale of healthcare workers while helping to fuel the local restaurant industry. You can donate via Facebook or by emailing Gerald Gruenig at GGruenig@KLFY.com