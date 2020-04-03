News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: April 3, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a body found on the side of the road in Washington. They are trying to determine if it was a fatal hit-and-run or if the body was dumped alongside the road.

Scott Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire that started in the cab of a truck and quickly spread to a nearby camper.

Worldwide, more than one million coronavirus cases have now been reported. As the virus spreads across the US, the mayors of New York City and Honolulu urged all residents to wear homemade cloth masks when they go out.

Louisiana Department of Health reports there are now 9,150 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. 310 people have died.

Domestic violence arrests are on the rise across the country. Experts say social distancing and stay-at-home orders may be playing a part.

The cosplay community is utilizing their costume-making talents to sew masks for essential workers. The ‘Sew You Care’ initiative is a facebook group that has donated over 12,000 masks.

Tonight, Downtown Alive’s second house session will feature live music from Zydeco musician Horace Trahan. The virtual concert begins at 7 pm.