News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: April 2, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US now top 200,000– doubling in just five days. More than 5,000 people have died, over 2,000 of them in New York State.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 6,424 positive cases of COVID-19. 273 people in the state have died from the illness.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a text scam about COVID-19 mandatory testing. Current reports say that scammers are impersonating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The supervisor of child nutrition in St. Landry Parish says Monday the school district will be handing out meals curbside for students at the school board office. Parents have to apply online by 11 am Friday to participate.

The ‘Light it up Blue’ initiative will continue on this World Autism Day. However many events had to be adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA is offering college seniors who play spring sports an opportunity to return for a senior season. UL Lafayette’s athletic director says the school will make it work financially for those seniors who want to return.

On Friday, Downtown Alive’s second ‘house session’ will feature live music from Zydeco musician Horace Trahan. The virtual concert begins at 7 pm.

Cool this morning but warmer weather returns quickly today. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers look possible later in the day with a rain chances at 20%.