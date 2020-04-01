News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: April 1, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

President Trump warned the country that the death toll from the virus in the U.S. could reach as high as 240,000. Health officials say it could be less if Americans follow social distancing guidelines, in place until at least April 30th.

Louisiana also had it’s deadliest day on Tuesday, as numbers rose to 5,237 confirmed cases. There are now 239 deaths reported statewide.

St. Landry Parish has 31 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and 1 death. Opelousas General says they are equipped and ready to help patients as the number of cases continue to rise.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus inside the Parish Correctional Center. In cases where a person is not a public danger, LPSO officials say a felony warrant will be issued for that person’s arrest later, as opposed to booking them into the jail right now.

At Acadia St. Landry Hospital, in an effort to preserve their personal protective equipment and as a precautionary measure, some staff are wearing a PAPR, powered air purifying respirator.

A New Iberia woman is stuck inside her hotel room 1,700 miles from home after testing positive for coronavirus in California.

Businesses around the world are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill Rodier with St. Landry Parish Economic Development provides more information about resources available to help businesses through the strain of the ongoing health emergency.

One local dance studio is going virtual to make sure their classes can continue while they weather the pandemic.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is continuing to offer free meals for those who find themselves unemployed during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s a chilly morning across Acadiana with temps in the 40s to 50s as we stay quiet today. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a high in the lower 70s. Rain chances will be at 0%.