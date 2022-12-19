LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Registered Dietician Bianca Coats sat on the couch today to remind Passe Partout viewers about some choices they can make for the New Year to keep up their healthy streak. The safest weight loss strategies include: portion control, fasting, exercise. Coats advises against detox teas and recommends avoiding high caloric meals/snacks after 6 p.m. Coats shared even more reminders in the full interview.