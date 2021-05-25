New Blue Bell flavor inspired by popular Texas dessert

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Have you ever wondered how Blue Bell comes up with new flavors? We found out when we talked to a manager about a new Texas dessert-inspired ice cream.

Blue Bell has released a new, limited-time flavor inspired by a popular Texas dessert — Chocolate Sheet Cake.

Mike Billeaudeau, Blue Bell’s territory manager for Lafayette, spoke with News 10 on how the company came up with the flavor, and where to get it.

Billeaudeau said that chocolate sheet cake is a popular dessert that is brought to every type of event in Texas, and the research and development department of Blue Bell decided to turn it into ice cream.

It’s a milk chocolate ice cream with chopped pecans, chocolate sheet cake pieces, and a chocolate icing swirl.

The research and development department of Blue Bell finds popular desserts by getting input from customers and employees to release around 4-5 new flavors each year.