LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Accelerate Northside Program is meant for small business owners and entrepreneurs on the Northside of Lafayette. Accelerate Northside gathers a group of business owners and aspiring business owners for 6 weeks to teach them about entrepreneurship, legal aspects of running a business, business finances, getting resources, marketing, and operations.

Since 2021, the program have completed four cohorts of . In those four cohorts, over 180 entrepreneurs earned their certificate of completion. There have also been over 80 businesses registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State by individuals who have completed the program.

The next cohort begins on March 2, but there is still time to register. Visit business.louisiana.edu/LEED or call (337)-456-1836.