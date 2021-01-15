National Use Your Gift Card Day is Saturday, January 16

National Use Your Gift Card Day is tomorrow Saturday, January 16 and the shopping holiday couldn’t come at a better time to either use forgotten gift cards or donate to someone that needs support or would appreciate a wonderful “surprise and delight.”   Each year, up to $3.5 Billion worth of gift cards go unused, according to the Mercator Advisory Group. 

Popular brands that want to remind consumers to use their gift cards – with some offering special deals – on www.useyourgiftcard.com:

1.    Applebee’s: Use your Applebee’s gift card and enjoy menu favorites.

2.    Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: Remember to use your Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s gift cards in-store and online.

3.    Bolay: Free cookie when you use your gift card.

4.    Bonefish Grill: Don’t forget to use your holiday bonus cards before they expire.

5.    CardNow: Remember to use your gift cards from CardNow for rewards, incentives and gifting.

6.    Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Don’t forget to use your holiday bonus cards before they expire.

7.    Chico’s: Redeem your Chico’s gift card and receive 25% off your full-price purchase.

8.    Chipotle: Use your Chipotle gift card from the comfort of your home when you order delivery or pick-up.

9.    Express: Text GIFTCARD to 397-737 to sign up for Express texts and get an Instant $10* Reward.

10.  Levenger: Remember to use your Levenger gift card and shop online at Levenger.com.

11.  Macy’s: Use your Macy’s gift card to shop in store or on macys.com.

12.  Outback Steakhouse: Don’t forget to use your holiday bonus cards before they expire.

13.  PetSmart: Remember to use your PetSmart gift card and shop in-store or on Petsmart.com.

14.  rue21: From 1/16-1/24 rue rewards members earn 2x points when redeeming a rue21 gift card.

15.  Saks Fifth Avenue: Use your Saks Fifth Avenue gift card to shop in store or on saksfifthavenue.com and take advantage of the Designer Sale Up to 70% off.

16.  Smashburger: Remember to use your Smashburger gift card when you dine in or order take out.

17.  Soma: Redeem your Soma gift card and receive BOGO 50% almost everything.

18.  Topgolf: Don’t forget to use your Topgolf gift card redeemable on game play, food and drinks, Lifetime Memberships, lessons and gear.

19.  White House Black Market: Redeem your White House Black Market gift card and receive 25% off your full-price purchase.

 

Those wanting to use their gift cards for good, UseYourGiftCard.com is partnering with GiftCardBank.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers turn spare gift cards into meaningful positive change in their communities. Gift Card Bank aggregates gift cards for essentials and distributes them to low-income families in need. Gift cards can be donated to Gift Card Bank by clicking the DONATE link on the UseYourGiftCard.com website.

