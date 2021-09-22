National Recovery and Suicide Prevention Month Commemoration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month is reserved for the entire month of September to recognize and give voice to all those who are in recovery from mental health or substance use challenges.

Recovery is a journey every journey is unique, but recovery is possible for everyone.

National Suicide Prevention month is the time when we recognize that there are individuals who have committed suicide and as a community, we come together to advocate for alternatives to suicide.

Meaningful Minds of Louisiana have chosen to sponsor a “Bubble Blast”, at Girard Park.

They are being considerate of the environmental quality of the animals and wildlife at the lake, so they have chosen to “Bubble Blast”, recovery to the heavens.

This event will occur on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 am at Girard Park near the lake.

There is no cost to participate. Meaningful Minds of Louisiana will supply all of the bubbles.

For more information, contact 337 781-3654 or 337 909-4655.