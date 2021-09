LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Ovarian Cancer claims the lives of more than 13,000 women in the U.S. each year.

Consumers can make a difference simply by dining out. On Tuesday, September 28, Newk’s Eatery in Lafayette will donate 20% of all sales to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) in honor of Lori Newcomb, wife of Newk’s co-founder, Chris Newcomb. Lori lost her physical battle with the disease in February 2019.