National Childhood Obesity Awareness with Bianca Plant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On average, children get 7 hours of screen time and should only get about 2 hours per day.
Children should be getting at least 1 hour of physical activity a day.
Some healthy meals, snacks, and beverages include:
- Cheese/Chicken Quesadilla
- Tuna Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Sunflower Butter & Jelly Sandwich (Nut-Free)
- Air fried Chicken Nuggets
- Mini sweet peppers
- fresh or roasted veggies
- diced mangos
- plums
- sliced kiwi
- popcorn
- cheese sticks
- fruit leather
- apple sauce
- yogurt
- Water
- milk
- 100% juice (sparingly)