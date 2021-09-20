National Childhood Obesity Awareness with Bianca Plant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On average, children get 7 hours of screen time and should only get about 2 hours per day.

Children should be getting at least 1 hour of physical activity a day.

Some healthy meals, snacks, and beverages include:

  • Cheese/Chicken Quesadilla
  • Tuna Sandwiches
  • Chicken Caesar Wrap
  • Sunflower Butter & Jelly Sandwich (Nut-Free)
  • Air fried Chicken Nuggets
  • Mini sweet peppers
  • fresh or roasted veggies
  • diced mangos
  • plums
  • sliced kiwi
  • popcorn
  • cheese sticks
  • fruit leather
  • apple sauce
  • yogurt
  • Water
  • milk
  • 100% juice (sparingly)

