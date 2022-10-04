BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Music on Main and the inaugural Jambalaya cook-off held in conjunction with Grand Réveil Acadian 2022 are this Friday, Oct. 7. Visitors from across the globe are in Acadiana celebrating our Acadian culture and Friday, October 7, has been designated “Broussard Day.” To culminate a day spent immersed in our heritage, everyone is invited to join us for an outdoor concert and jambalaya cook-off. There will be live music from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event at Arceneaux Park at 835 E Main Street in Broussard is free to the public. Wristbands will be required for jambalaya tasting. Concessions will also be available.