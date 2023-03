LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY)–Performing Arts Serving Acadiana will be hosting Modern Dance Company’s production of Alice. Alice is based on Alice in Wonderland.

MOMIX is a unique dance company because they use magic and illusion throughout their performance. The costumes are elaborate and Alice will grow and shrink right before the audience’s eyes.

This performance will be one night only: March 8, 7:30 p.m. at the Heymann Center. Tickets are available on PASAonline.org or the Heymann Center box office.