LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jessica Ballard founded Micah Speaks Kid Camp in April 2020, because of her son Micah. Micah is autistic and she found it hard to find resources for extra help.

There were roadblocks everywhere she went for help. Even to get a medical diagnosis in the state, the waiting list is 1 year long.

She also found that there are no summer programs for children with special needs to receive services to end regression while school is out of session. She knew then she needed to do something about it, and she was not the only parent struggling with finding more resources and help.

Micah Speaks Kid Camp has more resources for parents and more services for children offering Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, after-school tutoring, Summer camp, and a virtual parent support group via their Facebook page. Right now they are donation and grant-based.

You can go to their website and sponsor a child in need. You can also purchase a Kiddeaux Connect Activity Book on our website or Amazon, and all proceeds will go towards helping the organization expand into a rental space for a much larger reach.

Their goal and future is to grow and expand into different cities within Louisiana, and continue to give quality services and resources to the community.

For more information, call 1-866-64MICAH.