Mental Health Awareness: The Center for Thriving Families

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Center for Thriving Families is new mental health behavioral health service provider, that provides services in the community to families, individuals, children, and adults, in their homes, at the school, or provided at the office or even over telehealth platform.

The services are paid for by Healthy Louisiana Bayou health plans, by Amerihealth Caritas, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Medicaid, United Healthcare and Healthy Blue of Louisiana.

For those that are struggling or know someone who is struggling with mental illness, behavioral health issues, and some substance abuse issues, visit www.centerforthrivingfamiliesllc.com or call 337-703-3037 to submit a referral.