Passe Partout: McDonald’s Hiring Event underway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- If you’re over 15 years of age and looking for a job, McDonalds is hosting a hiring event.

For crew, you can receive $2,500 a year and for managers you can get $3,000 a year for college tuition.

Management positions are also available.

At the St. Martinville location, McDonald’s will be interviewing for St. Martinville and Broussard restaurants.

For the Abbeville and Kaplan restaurants, the interviews will be held at the Abbeville location.

This will take place Wednesday, April 7th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (337) 321-6857 or go to McDonald’s Miller Management on Facebook.