Making Fresh Watermelon Martinis with Bonefish Grill

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fresh Watermelon Martini Recipe:

Ingredients and Volume:

Your Favorite Vodka 1.5 oz

Cucumber Slices 2 each

Fresh Watermelon 2 cubes

Simple Syrup .25 oz

Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz

Procedure:

Combine the watermelon cubes, cucumber slices and simple syrup in a glass and muddle well. Add your favorite vodka, and fresh sour mix. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass! Garnish with frozen watermelon cubes or a fresh cucumber slice.

Cool Tips:

Really impress your friends by making your own refreshing cucumber vodka. Slice a cucumber and place in your favorite vodka and allow to infuse for 24- 48 hours.

If you like your cocktails on the sweeter side add a bit more simple syrup.

Like Margaritas? Substitute Tequila for Vodka and increase your sour mix to 1.5 ounce, shake and strain over ice into a glass with a salt rim.

