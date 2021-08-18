Making Fresh Watermelon Martinis with Bonefish Grill

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fresh Watermelon Martini Recipe:
Ingredients and Volume:
- Your Favorite Vodka 1.5 oz
- Cucumber Slices 2 each
- Fresh Watermelon 2 cubes
- Simple Syrup .25 oz
- Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz
Procedure:
Combine the watermelon cubes, cucumber slices and simple syrup in a glass and muddle well. Add your favorite vodka, and fresh sour mix. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass! Garnish with frozen watermelon cubes or a fresh cucumber slice.
Cool Tips:
- Really impress your friends by making your own refreshing cucumber vodka. Slice a cucumber and place in your favorite vodka and allow to infuse for 24- 48 hours.
- If you like your cocktails on the sweeter side add a bit more simple syrup.
- Like Margaritas? Substitute Tequila for Vodka and increase your sour mix to 1.5 ounce, shake and strain over ice into a glass with a salt rim.
Visit www.bonefishgrill.com for this recipe and more!