LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Maker Faire Lafayette has opened online registration and announced the schedule of events for the week of April 5-10, 2021.

This year’s event is presented by Lafayette Public Library, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, and AOC Community Media.

There are four ways to participate:

Pick up a Take-and-Make kit to make at home.

The kits will be available at Lafayette Public Library locations, the Hilliard Art Museum, Vermilionville, and more.

Watch online with AOC Community Media.

Video demos and tutorials by Makers will debut on AOC’s YouTube channel and Maker Faire Lafayette’s Facebook page.

Attend an Open House with Makers throughout the community.

Attendees will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and attendance will be limited for safety.

Go to ArtWalk on Saturday, April 10 from 5:00 -8:00 p.m.

Maker booths will be set up along Jefferson Street during ArtWalk.

Downtown Lafayette Makers will open their shops and there will be a live art project outside of Acadiana Center for the Arts by local artist Hannah Gumbo.

A full list of Makers, a schedule of events and locations are available at https://lafayette.makerfaire.com/attend/schedule-of-events/.

Attendees can register for Maker Faire Lafayette’s free events by visiting https://lafayettela.libcal.com/event/7625809.