Maddie’s Footprints million dollar celebration happening next week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Maddie’s Footprints is a nonprofit organization that has served over 1,800 families in the Acadiana area who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss.

They are so excited to announce that they have recently hit the milestone of paying out over 1 million dollars in assistance, throughout the 10 parishes that they serve!

They are celebrating their million dollar payout mark with a give back day at Walk On’s on August 31st.

All day, a percentage of the proceeds will be given back to Maddie’s Footprints and they will host a celebration that evening at 6 pm, including a short presentation from their founders, Lori and Travis McGrew.

Their annual 5K is also coming up, on October 16th, 2021.

If you are in need of assistance or would like to donate or volunteer, please visit their website at maddiesfootprints.org.