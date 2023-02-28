LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lieutanant Governor Billy Nungesser joined Passe Partout Tuesday Morning to talk about two local events that have gained national attention.

Today, the 7th annual Pardoning of the Crawfish will be at 9:30 a.m. at Parc Des Ponts De Pont Breaux in Breaux Bridge. This tradition is meant to pay tribute to all of the hardworking men and women in the crawfish industry.

The Pardoning the Crawfish ceremony selects one lucky crawfish to live out the rest of their life protected in a state park while the rest of its family, in the words of Nungesser, “is boiled alive.”

Nungesser also mentioned an important monument that is being put up on ULL’s campus on Thursday. This will be the ninth marker in Louisiana on the Civil Rights Trail. This marker commemorates the students that filed a lawsuit to allow African American students to attend ULL.