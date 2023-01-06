LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Acadiana Veteran Alliance is hosting the next chapter in the Louisiana Veteran Prosperity Series, a series created in 2021 to spotlight industries that create opportunities for veterans. The event is open to the public. Attendees will be able to interact directly with representatives from our guest tech companies and listen to a moderated panel on different relevant subjects in the industry. The event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the LITE Center Auditorium.