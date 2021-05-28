Louisiana Military Museum will host a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Military Museum will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 11 am to 12:30 pm in honor of those service members who are no longer with us. This event is free and open to the public.

The Memorial Day ceremony will take place inside the museum and will include an inspiring keynote address, as well as the posting and retiring of the colors by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard and an explanation of the MIA/POW Table by the American Legion Vermilion Post #29.

Following the indoor ceremony, guests will be invited to step outside for a 21-gun salute and live performance of taps. World War II and Vietnam-era planes will provide a Missing Man Aerial Salute. A chicken fettuccini and bread pudding lunch will be available immediately after, with all proceeds benefiting the Louisiana Military Museum.

Guests are invited to come in uniform or wear patriotic attire in support of the museum’s mission to “honor our veterans and remember their stories.”

The museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510. For more information, follow the Louisiana Military Museum on FaceBook, or click here or call 337.898.9645