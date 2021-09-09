Louisiana Military Museum hosts 1st Annual Patriot Day Banquet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Join us for an elegant night at the museum as we salute our nation’s patriots on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Enjoy a catered dinner served by our very own “celebrity” board members, followed by a fantastic performance by the National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles.

Come prepared to win your bids on a fun live auction and competitive silent auction.

All proceeds support the museum’s endeavors to unveil a new exhibit that spans Louisiana’s military history, c. 1700-present.

The museum is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit entity entirely funded by private donations.

The event will take place at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510 on September 11th from 5pm to 8pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-patriot-day-banquet-tickets-167129951183?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.