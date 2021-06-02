Louisiana Crossroads 20th Anniversary: HOMECOMING

Louisiana Crossroads has provided a closer look into the music careers of Louisiana-born artists to Acadiana audiences for 20 years. From its inception in 2001, the music series has presented 136 shows, including stars like Henry Butler (season 1), The Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Season 10), Allen Toussaint (Season 13), Rhiannon Giddens (Season 15), and many more. Join us as we celebrate 20 years of unique shows with an all-star cast of musicians from the history of the series.

Roddie Romero is the host and curator of the Louisiana Crossroads 20th Anniversary Season. Romero is a Grammy-nominated musician, producer, and songwriter from Lafayette, and he has led The Hub City All Stars for 30 years. Romero has collaborated with hundreds of artists from across Louisiana over the course of his career, and he brings that experience and authentic sense of identity to his new role curating the Louisiana Crossroads series.

In his new role, Roddie will select the artists for future performances and interview them live during each performance. Romero succeeds previous hosts of the Louisiana Crossroads series, including Todd Mouton, Dirk Powell, and Joel Savoy.