Louisiana Author, Paul J. Angelle, Jr. releases new book “Stop/Back up/Grow”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Looking for books for your summer reading list? Look no further. Local Louisiana native turned author, Paul J. Angelle, Jr. has a new book Stop/Back up/Grow. Stop/Back up/Grow describes invisible barricades to growth, strategies to discover personal belief systems and practical techniques to help readers make changes required for growth.
With a deep understanding of what makes personal growth and motivational book resonate, Angelle can provide your audience tips on how to excel in business.
Angelle’s tips include:
- Manage expectations – Successful people always seem to understand the value of the lost art of under promising and over delivering.
- When all else fails, tell the truth. Honesty, even when painful, is always the best place to start. Why fail?
- Display ownership – owners always seem to behave differently than employees. Displaying ownership in business, regardless of position, positively separates you from the herd.
- Problem Solving – Many business transactions offer solutions, and solutions require problems. When solving problems, the faster the better. The tendency of so many to effectively assign blame internally prior to actually solving problems, wastes time. Simply accept fault and fix the problem.
- Have clear, attainable goals – Business success is rarely an accident, and all consistently successful business people know their goals.