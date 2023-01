LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Jacob Garbarino has written his first book. He says it’s a coming-of-age story story about dealing with heartbreak, loss, insecurity, and transforming beyond that. This book is a book if poetry, Garbarino was inspired to write in early 2022. The e-book version of “Leap” can be found on Google Books, Apple books, and Amazon. The paperback is available from Amazon, Google, or Barnes & Noble as well.