LEDA’S Virtual Job Fair happening today

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority will hold its 25th annual job fair today, which is the largest recruitment event in South Louisiana.

“The LEDA job fair virtual option will take place on Thursday, August 6. We will be using the Brazen platform, which is an online software chat-based system that allows job seekers and employers to connect directly,” says LaGrange.

You can also go to Lafayette.org/jobs or the Lafayette Help Wanted page where LaGrange says there are over 600 positions posted and ready to be filled.