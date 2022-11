OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — BigMyke from Poets’ Life Entertainment joined Passe Partout to talk about the Laugh Gas comedy show in Opelousas at the Amber Lee building this Saturday, Dec. 3. This will be the biggest show of the comedy series with the most comedians on the stage ever in the series. There will be a national headliner surrounded by local talent. For tickets, search ‘Laugh Gas 5’ on Eventbrite.