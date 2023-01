LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — LARC is a nonprofit agency that works with people with disabilities. This Saturday, LARC will be having a flash sale on their beads at a discounted rate. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. LARC also sells beads on a regular basis, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. All proceeds go to LARC.