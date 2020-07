LAGCOE is teaming up with a hometown leadership expert for a special webinar happening July 22nd at 3pm. Chris Comeaux, will be delivering a webinar titled “How to Get Things Done”. In this one-hour program, he will discuss seven fundamental things to do to increase your productivity and ensure your company/organization is achieving key business objectives. You can register here https://www.lagcoe.com/events/how-to-get-things-done-with-chris-comeaux.