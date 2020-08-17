Lafayette native, Terri Broussard Williams launches first book

Lafayette native, Terri Broussard Williams launches her first book, titled “Find Your Fire.”

“Find Your Fire” introduces you to phenomenal change-makers who candidly share their struggles, their triumphs, and their wisdom.

With the current tone of the nation and people seeking to create real change, this book couldn’t be coming at a better time. Terri is an award-winning lobbyist, philanthropist, social impact strategist and professional speaker who has spent the past 20 years helping leaders and organizations create systemic change to further their mission.

Terri long wished for a book like this. One with stories she could see herself in. One with both inspiration and no-nonsense advice. She could have found ideas in this book when she was a girl trying to figure out how she would follow her family’s long tradition of giving back. She could have turned to it when she was a young TV producer learning to stand her ground with older colleagues, or when she needed a new plan after the U.S. Senate candidate she had been working for lost his race. She could have really used it when she was one of the few female lobbyists at the Louisiana State Capitol.