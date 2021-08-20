Lafayette Jockey Lot is partnering with Lourdes Blood Donor Center to host a blood drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Jockey Lot is partnering with the Lourdes Blood Donor Center to host a blood drive at the Jockey Lot from 8am – 12pm.

In an effort to continue to make Louisiana great, the Lafayette Jockey Lot is proud to announce that beginning tomorrow, August 21st, FREE Covid testing and vaccinating will be offered.

Individuals can drive thru or walk-up for services.

No appointment is required although use the QR code displayed to schedule an appointment is also available.

Free music by the group “The Cast” will be offered, food, beverages and as always loads of shopping bargains. Come for the Bargains and Stay for the Fun!

For more information visit lafayettejockeylot.com or call (337) 236 – 3532.