LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Throughout the month of October, La Femme, Lafayette’s only bra-fitting store, will be holding a bra bank. Much like a food bank or clothing bank, the bra bank will provide bras to those in need, specifically women who are victims in the hospital and must give up their bras as evidence as well as foster children in need of bras. Clean, laundered bras can be dropped off at La Femme.