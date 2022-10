LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This weekend PASA’s second performance of the season will be from Kyiv City Ballet.

The Ukrainian ballet company has been unable to return to Ukraine. After spending time in France, they decided to do a world tour.

This is the company’s first-ever tour of the United States, and one of its last performances will be in Lafayette. The performance will be Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to pasaonline.org.