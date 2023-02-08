LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The King and Queen of the Rio Parade took a seat on the Passe Partout couch this morning. In the Krewe of Rio, the King and Queen are picked out of a hat. They are excited to represent their 700+ member crew and carry on the traditions of Mardi Gras.

On Saturday night at 6:30 p.m., the 18th Annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio will roll, starting in Downtown Lafayette. Parade-goers can expect the Krewe of Rio’s unique throw. There will be 3,000 hand-painted maracas thrown on Friday night on the parade route.