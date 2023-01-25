LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Krewe Des Chien is a non-profit that gives back to animal rescue. This year, the Krewe Des Chien parade will be on Feb. 11 at noon. It is a dog parade where individuals, sponsors, the royal court and local rescue groups walk their dogs in celebration of Mardi Gras. To walk your dog in the parade, you can register online krewedeschien.org or from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the beginning of the parade route. Registration is $25 per dog.